Indiana governor says tax refunds are on the way to Hoosier filers

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb says the tax refund that he promised residents of Indiana are on the way.

In December 2021, Holcomb announced that all Indiana residents would receive a $125 automatic taxpayer refund after they filed their 2021 tax returns. The refund would return an estimated $545 million to nearly 4.3 million Hoosiers.

Refunds by direct deposit for Hoosiers who have filed their tax returns and provided their banking information will begin in May and are expected to continue through July.

Hoosiers receiving paper checks will find them in their mailboxes beginning in late July. All of the automatic taxpayer refunds are expected to be issued by Sept. 1.

“I’m beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households.”

The refund is in addition to and is separate from any refund an Indiana resident would receive after filing their 2021 state tax return. Hoosier residents do not need to take any action to get the refund.

