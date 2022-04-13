Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Online puppy scam duped animal lovers, Google claims in lawsuit

Google is going after an alleged fraudster they said is behind several online puppy-selling scams. (Source: KGO/GOOGLE/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Google is going after an alleged fraudster they say is behind several online puppy-selling scams.

The tech giant is suing, saying the responsible party has been “perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain.”

The promise of purebred puppies had sweet pictures to match, but 20 sites were listed as fraudulent in a lawsuit filed Monday by google.

The tech company said a person in Africa used several Google services in an online puppy scam.

It claims people were sending hundreds of dollars in exchange for puppies that never arrived.

“The damage is actually two parts, the emotional and financial,” said Ahmed Banafa, a San Jose State University tech expert.

Banafa said for any animal lover, especially one in search of canine companionship, one look at a cute face could be enough to let your guard down.

Court documents said Google was tipped off by AARP, which had been contacted by a victim.

“Well, I mean, the statistic is out. Thirty-five percent of the online scam is actually, you know, a puppy scam. So that tells you how bad how bad it is,” Banafa said.

The Google suit points to a study that found puppy scams increased by 165% in the U.S. from January to October 2021, compared to the same period in 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

Such scams are a concern for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

“It’s disappointing that there are people out there taking advantage of, of individuals who want to add an animal to their home. And you know, and that’s really difficult for organizations such as ourselves because we have animals available for adoption,” said Buffy Martin-Tarbox of Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

But if you are browsing, experts say be aware that most illegitimate websites will try to avoid any real-time contact.

Fraudsters will talk about payment before the pet. And when it comes to making a purchase, use a method that will protect you.

“It’s good that the tech companies are taking notice of it and understanding that people can abuse the, you know, the excellence of their products and algorithms. Number two, now people know about it,” Banafa said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and a possible tornado devastated a home in Glenmary on April 13.
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday.
FORECAST: Calmer weather for the next 24 hours; showers arrive Friday night
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant

Latest News

Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation
In another effort to minimize gun violence, Louisville has enacted a new rule that targets...
Louisville ordinance criminalizing randomly firing guns signed into law
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes