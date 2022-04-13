Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Pregnant Ukrainian woman escapes violence; reunited with mother, sister in Louisville

Oleg Sennik, a hairdresser in Louisville, has taken refugees from his native country, including Iuliia Krevych and her daughter Anya Louissa. But, the Krevych f
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the Russian invasion on Ukraine has made life in that country terrifying, dangerous and often deadly, many Ukrainians have been forced to flee.

Thousands of those refugees have landed here in the United States. Some have even landed in Louisville.

Oleg Sennik, a hairdresser in Louisville, has taken in just such refugees from his native country, including Iuliia Krevych and her daughter Anya Louissa.

Iuliia is a longtime friend, and Anya Louissa is Sennik’s goddaughter.

But, the Krevych family was forced to leave Ukraine without one very important member: Teteana, Iuliia’s oldest daughter and Anya Louissa’s beloved big sister.

The family was stuck in different parts of Ukraine, forced apart by the fighting.

“They never could even say goodbye and hug each other,” Sennik said, translating for Iuliia.

That all ended Tuesday night, when Teteana landed at Louisville International Airport to reunite with her mother and sister.

Iuliia is confident that Teteana will be welcomed to the United States with the same open arms she and Anya Louissa have experienced.

“Everybody’s ready to help with smiles and flowers and anything you need,” Sennik said.

Teteana landed at SDF just after 10 p.m., sparking a reunion that started with tears and ended with applause from a spontaneous crowd of onlookers.

However, Teteana isn’t the only member of the clan returning to family on Tuesday.

Just before she left Ukraine to begin her journey of 5,000 miles, Teteana revealed to her family that she is pregnant.

“She’s feeling good,” Sennik translated for Teteana. “She feels fine; she’s exhausted from traveling so much.”

However, Tateana is heartsick too. She had to leave her husband behind. He is staying, continuing to fight for Ukraine.

“She feels proud of him but she’s very nervous, you know,” Sennik translated for Teteana. “On top of everything, she’s nervous about that. She says it’s very scary (in Ukraine right now.)”

Now that she and her unborn child are stateside, Teteana feels “safe,” even safe enough to begin making plans.

“She says, ‘I’m hoping maybe I’ll have a future here in the United States,’” Sennik translated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and a possible tornado devastated a home in Glenmary on April 13.
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday.
FORECAST: Calmer weather for the next 24 hours; showers arrive Friday night
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant

Latest News

Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
In another effort to minimize gun violence, Louisville has enacted a new rule that targets...
Louisville ordinance criminalizing randomly firing guns signed into law
Storm damage surveys are still underway in LaRue County where it is believed an EF-1 tornado...
LaRue County tornado confirmed, NWS preliminary report shows
A fight between two men in Southern Indiana resulted in one being shot and the other being...
Man shot during alleged knife fight in Floyd County
Hokey Weather Facts 4/14/22