Pregnant Ukrainian woman escapes violence; reunited with mother, sister in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the Russian invasion on Ukraine has made life in that country terrifying, dangerous and often deadly, many Ukrainians have been forced to flee.

Thousands of those refugees have landed here in the United States. Some have even landed in Louisville.

Oleg Sennik, a hairdresser in Louisville, has taken in just such refugees from his native country, including Iuliia Krevych and her daughter Anya Louissa.

Iuliia is a longtime friend, and Anya Louissa is Sennik’s goddaughter.

But, the Krevych family was forced to leave Ukraine without one very important member: Teteana, Iuliia’s oldest daughter and Anya Louissa’s beloved big sister.

The family was stuck in different parts of Ukraine, forced apart by the fighting.

“They never could even say goodbye and hug each other,” Sennik said, translating for Iuliia.

That all ended Tuesday night, when Teteana landed at Louisville International Airport to reunite with her mother and sister.

Iuliia is confident that Teteana will be welcomed to the United States with the same open arms she and Anya Louissa have experienced.

“Everybody’s ready to help with smiles and flowers and anything you need,” Sennik said.

Teteana landed at SDF just after 10 p.m., sparking a reunion that started with tears and ended with applause from a spontaneous crowd of onlookers.

However, Teteana isn’t the only member of the clan returning to family on Tuesday.

Just before she left Ukraine to begin her journey of 5,000 miles, Teteana revealed to her family that she is pregnant.

“She’s feeling good,” Sennik translated for Teteana. “She feels fine; she’s exhausted from traveling so much.”

However, Tateana is heartsick too. She had to leave her husband behind. He is staying, continuing to fight for Ukraine.

“She feels proud of him but she’s very nervous, you know,” Sennik translated for Teteana. “On top of everything, she’s nervous about that. She says it’s very scary (in Ukraine right now.)”

Now that she and her unborn child are stateside, Teteana feels “safe,” even safe enough to begin making plans.

“She says, ‘I’m hoping maybe I’ll have a future here in the United States,’” Sennik translated.

