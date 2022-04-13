Report: Drunk driver deaths increased since the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The likelihood you might encounter a drunk driver has increased in the commonwealth.

A recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded a 31.8 percent increase in drunk-driving fatalities, with 199 in 2020 compared to 151 in 2019.

Marcie Troutt lost her daughter, Madelynn Troutt, just over a year ago. She said her daughter was a senior at Butler and a cheerleader with her entire life ahead of her.

Troutt said she keeps her daughter’s memory alive through two things: decorating everything with her favorite color yellow and making sure no one else loses a loved one at the hands of a drunk driver.

“It’s been hard,” Troutt said. “We get up every day, and live. It’s a day by day process. We’ve got two boys to live for. I know that’s what she would want. That’s pretty much what gets us through the day.”

Madelynn Troutt was hit and killed on Dixie Highway in March 2021. Troutt said the man accused of killing her had been bailed out by a charitable organization just a day before.

According to NHTSA, on average, one person is killed every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash in the United States.

Last year, more than 15 percent of deaths on Kentucky roadways were due to a drunken driver.

Troutt said she believes one of the best ways to pave change is through harsher penalties for DUI offenders.

“Something needs to be done to stop it,” Troutt said. “It’s getting out of control. And it’s just, it’s just horrible.”

Marcie said another way she keeping Madeline’s memory alive is through House Bill 313 that passed through the Kentucky House on March 28.

The bill, dubbed Madelynn’s Law, would prohibit bail groups from posting a suspect’s bond of $5,000 or higher. It would also prevent bail groups from posting domestic violence suspects’ bonds.

In addition, HB 313 would require bail groups to report their spending and release information on who they bail out of jail.

Founder of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Lois Windhorst, said it’s been 42 years since the crash that killed her in-laws, and she copes by making sure this doesn’t happen to others.

“I know where they are coming from,” Windhorst said. “And I want to make sure that their children’s names are never forgotten.”

Windhorst said almost everyone who gets a DUI is a repeat offender; meaning they have been habitual offenders who just haven’t been pulled over until their first DUI.

“In Kentucky, we actually let people drive impaired and be convicted three times, before it is ever called a felony on the fourth offense,” Windhorst said. “This needs to be brought down.”

Windhorst believes the biggest problem is DUIs aren’t considered a violent crime. She said this means offenders only need to serve 15 percent of the time they plead guilty to or are convicted to, then they’re back on the roads.

“If you think about someone who is impaired with a gun, and shoots someone; it is treated totally different,” Windhorst said. “A vehicle is the largest weapon known to on the highway and we don’t consider it a violent crime.”

Another change that needs to be made, Windhorst said, is having holding periods for those is arrested with a DUI.

She said Lily’s Law could change that. The law is named after Lily Fairfield, who died on November 10, 2021 when Teresa Devine crashed into her car three days after being arrested. Devine was immediately released on a DUI charge.

Outside of legislation, Windhorst said the solution starts with parents having conversations and everyone taking more precaution.

“If you have the money to go out, you have the money to get yourself home safe,” Windhorst said.

Making the roads safer is the fuel that Troutt said keeps her going, and helps keep Madelynn’s memory alive.

“If we can make a difference and save one life, then I feel like we’ve done something positive,” Troutt said.

To prevent tragedies from occurring, NHTSA and the KYTC recommend the following:

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;

If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation;

If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911;

If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; and

Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

