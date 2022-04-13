Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/13

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Today is the day for severe weather...but the story will play out depending on your location and of course, timing.

For the next several hours, it will just be a general rain/thunder/wind setup. That will be off/on through at least the mid-afternoon period.

It is mainly during the 5pm-7pm period that there is some question how much of a dry slot will punch into WAVE Country to allow for enough dry time for the main round of storms to remain strong/severe.

Southern IN is more at risk to get the rain to linger longer but also the location most likely to get some severe t-storms earlier in the evening. Roughly in the 7pm-10pm window.

For Kentucky, the dry slow is more likely with the storm timing a bit later, more in the 8-11pm window.

Straight-line wind gusts over 70 mph and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Even some hail mainly west of I-65.

Make sure you have a way to get alerts...and stay close to the forecast updates!

Also, charge your devices in case the power goes out tonight.

