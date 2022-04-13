Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of a Louisville restaurant after her husband and another man were shot and killed in Dec. of 2021.

In a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, Shawna Cross is suing the Preston Highway Roosters and its owner, Robert Gauthier, for the negligent death of her husband, Bradley Cross.

On Dec. 23, Cross was shot and killed during an altercation that broke out at the restaurant between multiple people, including John Reitz, father of the alleged shooter. Reitz was also filed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to court documents, John Reitz and his son, Karson Reitz, were at the restaurant together, when John Reitz “instigated, and was involved in a physical altercation and fight with another Roosters regular patron.”

The fight broke out in front of several people, including children.

During the altercation, Karson Reitz is accused of “intervening and intentionally shooting and killing” Cross and former LMPD Officer Michael Miller. Reitz is accused of acting on behalf of his father, according to court documents.

Documents said the incident occurred in front of Cross’s wife and their 16-year-old daughter among other family members.

Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

The lawsuit claims Cross’s death was due to negligence of the restaurant and John Reitz. Attorneys state the restaurant did not fulfill their duties to maintain a safe environment and prevent “criminal attacks which were reasonably foreseeable.”

Cross’s family is seeking compensation for medical and funeral expenses, lost wages, court costs among others.

Karson Reitz is due back in court June 20.

