17-year-old charged with murder after man's shooting death last spring

Police said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge...
Police said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge Street and West Madison Street Sunday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being arrested on unrelated charges, a teenager is now also charged with murder in the death of a Louisville man who was killed in a shooting last April.

Roderick Ballard, 29, was shot several times near the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge and Madison Streets on April 4, 2021. He was found by officers and rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died hours later, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the.

Ballard was identified in an LMPD Homicide Report.

The teen charged in connection with Ballard’s murder was arrested on April 13, more than a year after the victim’s death. His name was not released.

“The suspect was initially arrested yesterday evening on unrelated charges for another incident and subsequently charged with one count of murder,” Smiley wrote in a statement.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

