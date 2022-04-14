Contact Troubleshooters
COVID in Kentucky: All but one county in the green

The COVID-19 by County Community Levels Map updated with CDC data on April 14, 2022.
The COVID-19 by County Community Levels Map updated with CDC data on April 14, 2022.(Kentucky Public Health)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials in Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask mandate a little more than a month after lifting it on Monday. It is the first major city in the United States to do so, but it is unclear whether Kentucky will follow suit.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear discussed where Kentucky stands with COVID cases. He said Anderson County, west of Lexington, is the only one of the state’s 120 counties not to have a low COVID community level, labeled in green. Instead, it is set to medium, which is labeled as orange.

COVID is still on the decline in Kentucky, and Beshear is optimistic that Kentuckians will have a safe spring in terms of the virus.

The positively rate has increased slightly, but this is nothing to be concerned about because the virus strain that is currently circulating is much milder than omicron and delta, Beshear said.

With case counts where they are, the governor said there is no need to change any mandates. That can always change depending on the circumstances.

”We will watch different numbers and indicators,” the governor said. “Our positively rate is up just a little bit. We don’t see signs that concern us enough to change any course right now.”

To view complete COVID data in Kentucky, including community levels by county, click here.

