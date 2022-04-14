Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area

This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that moved through the Louisville, Ky. area on April 13, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the sun rose across WAVE Country Thursday morning, residents and emergency officials were able to get their first good look at the damage caused by a possible tornado the night before.

No deaths or injuries were reported because of the storm, which moved through the southeastern portion of Louisville Metro around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to homes damaged by the storm, many undamaged homes were left without power. The power outages and transportation issues caused by downed utility lines and trees led Jefferson County Public Schools to cancel classes Thursday.

School district officials said the missed day would be a traditional closure day, like a snow day, rather than an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day because of the number of students that would not be able to take part due to lack of power.

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service as the storm made its way through the Okolona, Highview and Fern Creek areas. Assessment teams from NWS are conducting surveys of the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
Storms and a possible tornado devastated a home in Glenmary on April 13.
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled following storms, will resume Friday
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams

Latest News

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back...
Shively Police Sgt. Eric Edbrooke dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.
LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old believed to be in Louisville
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men shot, killed outside Louisville sports bar identified by officials
A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside
In court, the prosecution argued with new evidence that Quintez Brown had targeted Craig...
Quintez Brown’s gun purchases, activities prior to accused shooting released in court