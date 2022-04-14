Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the sun rose across WAVE Country Thursday morning, residents and emergency officials were able to get their first good look at the damage caused by a possible tornado the night before.

No deaths or injuries were reported because of the storm, which moved through the southeastern portion of Louisville Metro around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to homes damaged by the storm, many undamaged homes were left without power. The power outages and transportation issues caused by downed utility lines and trees led Jefferson County Public Schools to cancel classes Thursday.

School district officials said the missed day would be a traditional closure day, like a snow day, rather than an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day because of the number of students that would not be able to take part due to lack of power.

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service as the storm made its way through the Okolona, Highview and Fern Creek areas. Assessment teams from NWS are conducting surveys of the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado.

