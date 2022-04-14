Dontaie Allen transfers to WKU

(WAVE) - Dontaie Allen had his moments, especially a Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi, that he’ll never forget, but on Wednesday the 2019 Kentucky Mister Basketball announced that he is now a Western Kentucky Hilltopper.

Allen played in just 18 games in 2021-22, scored a total of 41 points, or 2.3 per game. He was just 7-37 on three point field goals.

Considered an outside shooting specialist, Allen’s signature performance came in January of 2021, when he scored 23 points, hitting 7-11 three’s in a 78-73 double overtime win at Mississippi State. That win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cats.

He also scored 23 points and hit six triples in UK’s 74-73 season ending loss to MSU in the 2021 SEC Tournament.

The Falmouth, Kentucky native starred at Pendleton County High School. He scored 3,255 points in his high school career, which is 10th in Kentucky history.

“We’re excited to have Dontaie join our program and our family,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “He’s a young man that we’ve known for a long time, and we’re glad to have built a relationship with him. Besides being a terrific player and a former Mr. Basketball, we know he comes from a great family. He’s coming from a very good program and a lot of things he’s learned in the last few years will help him transition to Western Kentucky.”

Allen will have three years of eligibility for the Toppers. He is the ninth Kentucky Mr. Basketball to play for WKU and the fifth since 2015.

