Former Card Williamson transfers to SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL forward Samuell Williamson, the only McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Cards during the Chris Mack Era, is headed home.

Williamson announced on social media on Wednesday that is transferring to SMU. He is from Rockwall, Texas, which is part of the Dallas metroplex.

Williamson saw action in 30 games in the 2021-22 season, starting six. He averaged 16.9 minutes per game, 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

He scored in double figures six times this season, with a season high 15 points in a win over Mississippi State in the Bahamas in November.

Williamson’s best game of his UofL career came during his sophomore season when he scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a win over Georgia Tech.

He will have two seasons of eligibility for the Mustangs.

