Former Ky. jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate.

The Justice Department said in a statement that 50-year-old Gregory Evans entered the plea Wednesday.

Evans is a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond.

The statement said that court documents and admissions made during the plea hearing show that Evans was escorting the inmate down a hallway when he became angry and grabbed him, strangled him and repeatedly punched him.

Officials say the inmate suffered a broken jaw and lost consciousness The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing was set for July 29.

