ISP: Southern Indiana man killed in 4-vehicle crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is investigating after a four-vehicle crash ended with one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on U.S. 31, south of Seymour, Indiana, according to a release.

Police said a Toyota Tacoma truck, driven by 43-year-old Ronnie Brickley Jr., from Scottsburg, was heading north on U.S. 31 near County Road 275 North.

Brickley’s truck crossed the center lane for an unknown reason and went into the path of a dump truck heading south.

According to police, Brickley hit the side of the dump truck before going into the path of a second dump truck heading south. Brickley’s truck hit that vehicle head on despite the dump truck driver attempting to maneuver out of the way, police said.

The dump truck went off the roadway and Brickley’s truck stopped in the road. ISP said a fourth vehicle, a Kia Sportage, was heading northbound on U.S. 31 behind Brickley and received minor damage from the wreckage.

Brickley was confirmed dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Kia Sportage was treated for minor injuries.

The dump truck drivers were not injured in the crash, ISP said.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Brickley’s family has been notified. Investigation is ongoing by ISP.

