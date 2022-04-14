Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase through Nelson, Bullitt counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase through two counties that ended in Shepherdsville.

On Wednesday, a deputy tried to stop a man on 2005 Red Suzuki motorcycle on Highway 245 near the Highway 150 intersection, according to information from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. The driver did not stop and continued driving down Highway 150, passing through Boston Road, Old Airport Road, and Ben Irvin Road before turning left onto Highway 245.

Trever Cissell, 20, was spotted passing cars and allegedly caused a crash near Harrison Fork Road. NCSO said Cissell refused to stop, eventually speeding and leading the chase into Bullitt County.

(Story continues below post)

Officers from the Shepherdsville Police Department then witnessed him crash the motorcycle on Highway 480, and he tried to run away before being caught.

Cissell, who is from Bardstown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Nelson County Jail. He is charged with fleeing police, careless driving, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, speeding, improper display of registration plates, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to use or improper signal, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to produce a registration receipt.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.