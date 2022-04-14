I-71 South reopened following overturned semi
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MetroSafe says all lanes of southbound Interstate 71 have been reopened to traffic after a semi overturned early this morning.
The crash was first reported in a TRIMARC traffic alert just after 4:30 a.m. It happened at just north of the I-264 (Watterson Expressway) split.
It will take time to clear out the slowed and stopped traffic behind the accident.
