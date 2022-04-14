Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms knocked out electricity to thousands of people across WAVE Country on Wednesday night, including in Glenmary, south of Fern Creek in Jefferson County.

Throughout the neighborhood, trees were torn down, and some homes were damaged, with windows blown out. On Bohannon Station Road, a house appeared to be completely destroyed.

The severe storm threat passed through the WAVE viewing area around 9:30 p.m., but rain continued to fall, leaving homeowners to assess any damage in the dark.

There have been no reports of injuries.

By 10:15 p.m., LG&E had reported just over 29,000 customers without power. Nolin Rural Electric Co-Op reported over 1,300 customers without power in Hardin, Hart, and Larue counties to the south.

The National Weather Service confirmed significant damage in areas of Shelby County on Wednesday night, mentioning downed power lines, roofs off and barns collapsed. Emergency crews were called to fully assess reported damages.

