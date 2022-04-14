Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country

The severe storm threat passed through the WAVE viewing area around 9:30 p.m., but rain continued to fall, leaving homeowners to assess any damage in the dark.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms knocked out electricity to thousands of people across WAVE Country on Wednesday night, including in Glenmary, south of Fern Creek in Jefferson County.

Throughout the neighborhood, trees were torn down, and some homes were damaged, with windows blown out. On Bohannon Station Road, a house appeared to be completely destroyed.

(Story continues below video)

The severe storm threat passed through the WAVE viewing area around 9:30 p.m., but rain continued to fall, leaving homeowners to assess any damage in the dark.

There have been no reports of injuries.

By 10:15 p.m., LG&E had reported just over 29,000 customers without power. Nolin Rural Electric Co-Op reported over 1,300 customers without power in Hardin, Hart, and Larue counties to the south.

The National Weather Service confirmed significant damage in areas of Shelby County on Wednesday night, mentioning downed power lines, roofs off and barns collapsed. Emergency crews were called to fully assess reported damages.

As the storm passed, WAVE viewers uploaded photos and videos to the WAVE News and WAVE Weather apps. View them below and download the WAVE Weather App by clicking here to stay up to date 24/7.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled following storms, will resume Friday
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams

Latest News

A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, April 15, 2022
Most of Easter weekend looks dry but there are a few rain chances.
FORECAST: Rain moves in tonight, gone for most of Easter weekend!
Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
Storm damage surveys are still underway in LaRue County where it is believed an EF-1 tornado...
LaRue County tornado confirmed, NWS preliminary report shows