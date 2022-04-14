Teen identified as Norbrook Drive homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person killed in a shooting near the Buechel area has been identified as a Louisville teenager.

Enok Nzayikorera, 15, died after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive.

Louisville Metro police were called to the area just off Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Nzayikorera’s death is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.