Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Teen identified as Norbrook Drive homicide victim

The Louisville Metro police Crime Scene Unit collected evidence at the April 13, 2022 shooting...
The Louisville Metro police Crime Scene Unit collected evidence at the April 13, 2022 shooting death of Enok Nzayikorera, age 15.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person killed in a shooting near the Buechel area has been identified as a Louisville teenager.

Enok Nzayikorera, 15, died after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive.

Louisville Metro police were called to the area just off Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Nzayikorera’s death is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
Storms and a possible tornado devastated a home in Glenmary on April 13.
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled following storms, will resume Friday
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams

Latest News

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back...
Shively Police Sgt. Eric Edbrooke dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.
LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old believed to be in Louisville
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men shot, killed outside Louisville sports bar identified by officials
A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside
In court, the prosecution argued with new evidence that Quintez Brown had targeted Craig...
Quintez Brown’s gun purchases, activities prior to accused shooting released in court