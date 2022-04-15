2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were found shot dead outside a Louisville sports bar late Thursday night as customers were inside.

Officers investigating a shooting at Hoops Grill & Sports Bar on Strawberry Lane found a man dead in a car outside the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Micah Scheu. Near the car, they found another man who had been shot dead.

Scheu said both of the victims appeared to be adults, however their ages and identities have not been released.

It is not known if they knew each other or if they were customers or employees at Hoops.

“Homicide detectives are on scene and are going to go through the process of asking anyone if they know anything,” Scheu said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

