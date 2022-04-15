Contact Troubleshooters
Driver dies in rollover crash on I-64; passenger sent to hospital

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-64 on Thursday evening.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection of I-264 East, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed a Chevy Equinox drove off the road for an undetermined reason and rolled over several times before the driver was ejected from the SUV.

Police said the adult driver was sent to University Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. An adult passenger was also sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details on the driver or passenger were provided.

Smiley said traffic is being diverted at I-64 West and I-264 East while crews clear the scene for the next several hours.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

