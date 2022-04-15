Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 39-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 on Thursday night has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Anthony Bavaro, 39, from Worth, Illinois, died due to multiple blunt force injuries in Thursday night’s accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection of I-264 East, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed a Chevy Equinox drove off the road for an undetermined reason and rolled over several times before the driver, later identified as Bavaro, was ejected from the SUV.

Police said Bavaro was sent to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An adult passenger also inside the SUV was also sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Smiley said traffic was diverted at I-64 West and I-264 East for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.