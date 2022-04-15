FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of overnight rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Showers tonight and Sunday night into Monday

EASTER WEEKEND: Highs in the 60s on Saturday but cooler, cloudy Sunday

WARMER TEMPS: Highs in the 70s by the end of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase today as our next cold front approaches. Most of the day still looks dry before the front arrives, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Showers push into the region this evening along with the cold front. Lows only fall into the 40s to near 50 degrees as the rain falls.

Rain exits the region Saturday morning, but the clouds linger through the rest of the day. Some sunshine filters through the clouds tomorrow afternoon as we warm into the 60s for highs.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 30s.

Easter Sunday continues to look cool with some clouds overhead. Showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Another round of rain looks likely towards the middle of next week.

