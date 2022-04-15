Lawyer says former UK corner was in vehicle with murder suspect but didn’t shoot

DALLAS, Texas (WYMT) - Police in Dallas interviewed a former Kentucky football player about an ongoing murder investigation Friday, according to CBS Sports.

22-year-old Kelvin Joseph was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

The investigation involves 20-year-old Cameron Ray, who died on March 18 after a fight outside a Dallas area nightclub.

After the fight, Ray was shot in a drive-by, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video was released from that night, showing a person fitting the description of Joseph, including his trademark necklace that reads YKDV.

In a report cited by CBS Sports, Joseph’s lawyer admitted to The Dallas Morning News that Joseph was in the SUV but explained that he did not pull the trigger and was simply a passenger.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said to the newspaper. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident.”

The Cowboys also released a statement Friday afternoon:

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

A source tells CBS Sports that the NFL league office is opening an investigation into the incident as well.

He was a standout cornerback with the Kentucky Wildcats before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.