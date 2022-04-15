LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old believed to be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen five months ago and believed to be in the Louisville area.

Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.

Police said the Missing Persons Unit believes Wainscott has made her way to Louisville and may be in the area, according to a post from LMPD’s Facebook page.

Anyone with any information on Wainscott’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.