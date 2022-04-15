Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old believed to be in Louisville

Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.
Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen five months ago and believed to be in the Louisville area.

Shelby Wainscott is missing from Springfield, Ohio and was reported missing since late 2021.

Police said the Missing Persons Unit believes Wainscott has made her way to Louisville and may be in the area, according to a post from LMPD’s Facebook page.

Anyone with any information on Wainscott’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection...
Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams
Photo courtesy MGN
16-year-old arrested for 2 murders

Latest News

Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
In court, the prosecution argued with new evidence that Quintez Brown had targeted Craig...
Quintez Brown to remain in federal custody; home incarceration appeal filed
Administrators began their search after they had noticed a strong smell of marijuana on the...
JCPS student arrested after gun, marijuana found in backpack
The manner of death for both men has been ruled as a homicide.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
A family is more than lucky after their jeep was picked up by a tornado Wednesday.
Dad recalls tornado sweeping jeep off the ground with his children inside