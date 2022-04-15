Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a late night shooting on Thursday night at a south Louisville sports bar, customers returned Friday morning to support the local business.

The incident happened outside the Hoops Grill & Sports Bar on Strawberry Lane around 11 p.m. on Thursday, when Louisville Metro Police officers were called to reports of a shooting in the area.

Maj. Micah Sheu said when officers arrived, they found one man dead in a car outside of the restaurant. The second man was found dead near the car.

Haris Boskailo, 32, and Alden Fernandez, 21, died after being shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death for both men has been ruled as a homicide.

Sheu said it is unknown if the two victims knew each other or were customers inside the restaurant.

WAVE talked to Hoops’ owner, Dale Self, the morning after the shooting. Self said he didn’t want to be on camera but he showed WAVE News the surveillance video.

He heard from his employees that were there the night of the shooting, it sounded like roughly 20 shots were fired.

The surveillance video showed two men parking next to the victims. He said one of the shooters walked up to the driver’s side of the victims car, opened the door, and fired.

The other victim got out the car and tried to run, but didn’t get far before being shot by the other shooter.

In the video, the shooters picked up their bullet casings, jumped back in their car, and drove off. Self said he heard of this chaos in only about twenty seconds.

Kristen Jones was also at Hoops on Friday morning. She said her boyfriend was working at Hoops on Thursday night.

”It’s unbelievable, really,” Jones said. “Especially with businesses like this... family owned. One thing leads to another and ‘bam.’”

Jones said when she got the notification someone had been shot, she panicked.

“It makes you nervous, because you haven’t talked to your mom or your dad, or your cousins, or somebody,” Jones said. “You instantly think, ‘Oh god, who could that be’ and make phone calls.”

Those who heard about the shooting said it won’t stop them pulling up to their usual Hoops stop.

”It’s just kind of becoming a normal thing, unfortunately,” Jones said. “Every night, just another one. You don’t know who it is next, kind of. You don’t know who it is.”

Police said they are still looking for suspects in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

