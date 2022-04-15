Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky

Man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff, Casey Wheeless and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT/WVLT) - A Lexington man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. He was later identified as Paul Derrick Moss of Lexington.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. Jellico Police told WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy, erratic driver” heading south on I-75. Chief Bird says his officers were given the green light to pursue the subject based on how he was driving and the danger posed to others.

“We have to look at the risk factors. You know, why is this person running? And generally, just erratic driving on the interstate does not justify pursuit. But, when you got traffic that heavy, individual shuts his headlights off, driving in and out. You have to do something to stop it,” said Chief Bird.

Jellico Police told WVLT they picked up on the pursuit when it crossed into Tennessee state lines, along with Anderson and Campbell County authorities. The pursuit continued on I-75 south, crossing into Campbell, Anderson and Knox Counties.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

The TBI said, for “reasons still under investigation,” officers fired shots when they approached the vehicle, hitting the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt.

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WVLT. All rights reserved.

