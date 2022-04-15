Contact Troubleshooters
Morgan Wallen donates truck of food to those in need in Evansville

Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community(Morgan Wallen Tour Official)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - GreaterGoodMusic.org and Morgan Wallen have partnered to help people in need in several of the cities on his Dangerous Tour 2022.

Tour officials tell us that included Evansville.

Thursday before his concert, Wallen donated a truckload of food to a neighborhood in need in Evansville.

Greater Good Music partnered with the Tri-State Food Bank and Center of Hope Church to recruit volunteers and give that food away in a low-income neighborhood around the church that has high need.

Tri-State Food Bank delivered food to the Center of Hope Church parking lot and, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers gave away bags and boxes of fruits, vegetables, pasta, milk, and canned goods.

Officials say there was enough food for approximately 150 families and, at one point, the line of cars stretched down the street in front of the church.

Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community(Morgan Wallen Tour Official)
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community(Morgan Wallen Tour Official)

