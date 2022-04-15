Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Relief after close call with tornado in Larue County

From his house near I-65, Josh Wheeler had a front row seat as a tornado demolished a barn on his family’s farm.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A tornado hit a sparsely populated part of Larue County on Wednesday, but it landed too close to home for one Upton family.

From his house near I-65, Josh Wheeler had a front row seat as a tornado demolished a barn on his family’s farm.

“I saw our trampoline fly past,” Wheeler said. “The wind was so strong, I couldn’t even hardly stand out that door. This barn was gone. It was out in the road and hanging in the powerlines.”

At the same time, Wheeler’s mother, Critina Wheeler, saw the damage from the safety of her church.

She said the tornado lifted a building into the air and dropped in on the other side of the barn a few feet from her house.

The family and their livestock were not hurt.

The National Weather Service ranked the tornado as an EF-1, capable of causing moderate damage.

“There was not a person got hurt,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t lose a lamb. We’ve got 33 lambs. We didn’t lose a lamb. We didn’t lose a calf. We didn’t lose anything.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection...
Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams
Photo courtesy MGN
16-year-old arrested for 2 murders

Latest News

From his house near I-65, Josh Wheeler had a front row seat as a tornado demolished a barn on...
Relief after close call with tornado in Larue County
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reacts to 2022 legislative session
Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters