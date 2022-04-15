Contact Troubleshooters
Shively Police Sgt. Eric Edbrooke dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in June 2021.
Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in June 2021.(Shively Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are in mourning following the death of a long-time member of the Shively police force.

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in June 2021, according to Shively Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Allen.

Edbrooke was employed with the Shively Police Department since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

“He will be missed by many,” Allen said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone that has prayed for Eric and his family during this fight.”

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

