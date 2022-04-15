Shively Police Sgt. Eric Edbrooke dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are in mourning following the death of a long-time member of the Shively police force.

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke died on April 15 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in June 2021, according to Shively Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Allen.

Edbrooke was employed with the Shively Police Department since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

“He will be missed by many,” Allen said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone that has prayed for Eric and his family during this fight.”

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

