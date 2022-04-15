UofL asking for public input in athletic director search
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has named a new, head men’s basketball coach, but the search continues for a new athletic director and the school wants opinions from you, the fans.
Share your opinion by going online and filling out a nine question form.
The planning group will share feedback with interim president Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez and an athletic director search advisory group.
From there, a job description and leadership statement for the position will be created.
You can fill out the form and submit your opinion by clicking here.
