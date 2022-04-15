VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman working at a Fern Creek car lot was seen being held at gunpoint Thursday morning, and when the suspect allegedly tried to pull the trigger, the gun jammed and did not fire.

Around 11 a.m., the incident was captured on surveillance video at Kearney Motorsports 2 on Bardstown Road.

Corey Buford has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in relation to the incident.

According to an arrest report, Buford entered the car lot and pretended to be interested in buying a black BMW.

Buford and the employee entered the business before the suspect stepped outside to have a cigarette. He asked the employee to unlock the BMW because he “dropped something inside.”

After the employee opened the car and didn’t find anything, Buford is said to have pulled a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the right side of the victim, demanding the car keys.

Video surveillance of the incident showed Buford aiming at the victim and pulling the trigger of the gun. As the weapon jams, it appears as though he attempts to enter a new cartridge into the chamber.

Police said the suspect threw the keys to the suspect and ran inside the business as Buford drove away in the BMW.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the suspect was caught a short time later on Jackson Street. Officers found Buford wearing the same clothing and in possession of the same weapon seen in surveillance video.

“The vehicle was recovered undamaged and there were no injuries to the salesman,” Smiley said.

During questioning, Buford was interviewed about a previous robbery incident from March 28, where he and two other suspects were accused of robbing victims at gunpoint at a Walgreens in the 3400 block of West Broadway.

Buford admitted to the robbery, stating he drove a stolen vehicle and stole around $25,000 in cash and a cell phone from victims at that location.

Additional charges for Buford were filed for robbery and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

Buford is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 15.

