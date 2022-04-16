Cyclists cruised through Derby City for 9th annual PNC Tour de Lou

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cyclists returned to Louisville for the 9th annual PNC Tour de Lou early Saturday morning.

“It’s beginning to feel almost like normal again,” Andy Murphy with the Louisville Bicycle Club said.

The ride was virtual in 2020 and was social distanced in 2021.

Three different lengths were offered for riders with different experience levels. People could ride 20 miles, 35 miles, or 62.1 miles. All three routes offer a special look at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

“All three of the routes are gonna go through Churchill Downs for the first time this year, which is really cool,” Murphy said. “It gives everybody the opportunity to see Churchill Downs from the inside. We’ve got a photo op set up there so people can take a picture with the Twin Spires behind them. It really is cool.”

Unlike the Run for the Roses, there’s no actual race in the Tour de Lou. Murphy described it as a calm bike ride through the Derby City.

More than 1,100 riders participated in the ride this morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.