Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness after eating it.(AP)
By Dee-Ann Durbin
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms, Cheerios and other cereals, said it’s aware of those reports and takes them seriously. But the company said its own investigation has not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to Lucky Charms.

General Mills said it encourages consumers to share their concerns directly with the company.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
2 men found shot dead outside Louisville sports bar
Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection...
Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
A suspected carjacker tried shooting a woman at Kearney Car Lot and it was caught on...
VIDEO: Carjacker allegedly tries shooting Fern Creek car lot employee, speeds away when gun jams
Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued Saturday by Atlanta authorities has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled in Ga. after mother, son found ‘in good health’
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities