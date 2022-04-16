Home ‘total loss’ after fully involved fire in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house has been declared a total loss after it was fully engulfed in flames on Thursday night.

Shepherdsville Fire were called to a home located on the 1700 block of Forest Hill Road around 11:10 p.m., according to fire chief Layne Troutman.

A glow of flames in the area were seen as officials arrived to the house fire. Troutman said everyone was outside the home when fire crews arrived.

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Due to water pressure issues, another unit was called in to pump water from a hydrant up a hill to help extinguish the flames.

Troutman said the house was considered a total loss due to the extent of fire damage.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Shepherdsville Fire Department posted on social media.

