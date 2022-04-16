JCPS student arrested after gun, marijuana found in backpack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS student was arrested on Friday morning after bringing a gun and marijuana on school property.

Dut Athoba, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school.

Louisville Metro Police were sent to Southern High School just after 9:30 a.m. to assist school staff with a student who refused to be searched, according to an arrest slip.

Administrators began their search after they had noticed a strong smell of marijuana on the student.

After searching Athoba’s backpack, they found a 9mm handgun inside along with eight grams of marijuana and 16 empty bags.

Dr. Tyler Shearon, principal of Southern High School, released a letter to parents and staff of the school stating the weapon was not used in a threatening manner.

Athoba was taken into custody and booked within Louisville Metro Corrections. He is due in court on April 16.

The incident marks the 20th gun found on JCPS property within the 2021-2022 school year.

It’s the second time a gun was found at Southern High School, following an incident that occurred on March 14 where a student was disciplined for bringing a weapon on school property.

