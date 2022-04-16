Contact Troubleshooters
LFD: One killed in California neighborhood apartment fire

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit and extinguished the blaze in less than 10 minutes.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a structure fire broke out in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue around 9:26 a.m.

Cooper said firefighters arrived within minutes to find a fire coming from the two-story apartment building. During search and rescue operations, firefighters removed one person dead.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes. The apartment complex received moderate fire damage, Cooper said. No other units were damaged.

LFD Arson Investigators determined that “unattended cooking” caused the fire.

Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

