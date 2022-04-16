Louisville’s annual Easter Parade returns to Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crowds gathered for the 28th annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade on Saturday.

After a two year COVID hiatus, the floats hopped back into action starting at 11:30 a.m. in front of St. Mark’s Church, rolling toward Pope Street.

Celebrating the return of spring; hundreds of parade goers and participants said they were glad to be out in person.

Keri Knight’s family was right in the middle of the action.

“I think that’s why there is such a great crowd,” Knight said. “One of the reasons, people are just ready to get back together again.”

Knight said one of her daughters performed in the parade while her other daughter was a spectator.

“Its been great,” she said. “Lots of candy, the weather is nice. It has been really fun. Her sister is in the parade, we just saw her. She dances for Dance Sensation.”

Homemade floats, cars and trucks lined the streets. Some that attended the parade, like Katelyn Hunter, said it’s become tradition.

“It’s a huge turnout, so it’s been great for our kids because we wanted them to experience it,” Hunter said. “And it has been just that. An experience, for sure. My daughter is not even two yet, so this was great for her to come out and see something new.”

Families at Saturday’s parade said the parade was a symbol of the city celebrating Spring and a return to normal.

