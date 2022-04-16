Man killed in California neighborhood apartment fire identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a structure fire that broke out in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue around 9:26 a.m.

Cooper said firefighters arrived within minutes to find a fire coming from the two-story apartment building. During search and rescue operations, firefighters removed 38-year-old Davon Carter of Louisville.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes. The apartment complex received moderate fire damage, Cooper said. No other units were damaged.

LFD Arson Investigators determined that “unattended cooking” caused the fire. The coroner said Carter’s death was caused from smoke inhalation, and was an accident.

Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

