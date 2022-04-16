Contact Troubleshooters
Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway

(WSAZ)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another two are in critical condition after a crash that happened Friday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m., when LMPD’s Traffic Unit responded to a two vehicle crash at Dixie Highway and the I-265 ramp, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed one car was traveling southbound on Dixie and was approaching the I-265 ramp overpass when a second vehicle headed northbound on Dixie tried to enter the ramp, turning in front of the first car and colliding.

The man, believed to be the driver of the car traveling north, and his passenger were ejected from the car. They, along with the driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

The man and woman who were ejected from the car later died. The other driver and passenger remain in the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

