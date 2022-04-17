Archbishop Shelton Fabre celebrates first Easter at Cathedral of the Assumption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Easter Sunday celebrations rang out at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The noon service was led by the newly installed archbishop of Louisville, Shelton Fabre.

“This is a day of great joy and celebration,” Fabre said. “A day of great faith, a day to gather with those who we love and to celebrate Jesus Christ and for the power of the resurrection that comes to us today. Even though I’m new to this family, it was my joy to celebrate the central realities of our faith with them for the first time here.”

Fabre was installed at the end of March as the fifth archbishop and first Black archbishop of Louisville. He led the service that began with a blessing and ended with the closing hymn. Fabre said Louisville has been cold in its weather, but warm in its welcome.

“Louisville has been wonderfully warm in it’s reception coming from Louisiana,” he said. “It’s been cold in its weather, but that’s okay. People’s reception of me has been very, very warm and filled with hope and wanting to begin this journey together. So I have been very very grateful for the way that I have been welcomed and for all those who have gone out their way in so many ways to see that I have what I need, and that this place can and will become- already has become- home for me.”

Those returning to Cathedral of the Assumption in Downtown Louisville said goodbye to virtual service and said hello to their familiar in person seats.

Ministers said their services are back at full capacity for the first time since COVID.

“This was the first time we were able to welcome people back together after all the COVID restrictions, and there was a longing in people’s hearts to get together as we know,” Fabre said.“ But not only in church, but a longing to gather with family and friends just to be together again. So it even heightens the celebration of Easter as we come together to celebrate our faith. You know, there is something about being together, in the presence of one another.”

Church attendee Richard Dickerson said Sunday’s service marked a new era, for him, too.

“For us, it’s always family coming together because our family kind of gets spread out a little bit,” he said. “I’ve got siblings down in Florida, and so a lot of us are here,” Dickerson said. “Plus on both sides of the family we like to get together, do dinner, have fun, play games, just because it is kind of a time where we can celebrate just having each other around.”

Dickerson said it is the first time he’s celebrated with his family in a while.

“There’s something that comes from both the service, and just Easter festivities in general being together,” Dickerson said.

Surrounded by families and faith, Fabre’s said his message for the Roman Catholic community mirrors the sights of the Sunday service and his message at his installation.

“We want to gather with others to celebrate, we want to gather with others to pray,” Fabre said. ”So it is even more joyful after COVID to be able to come together to celebrate the significant feast of our faith. We all need one another, and we are really, really, in this together. You know, relying on one another, and believing in one another and knowing that we are stronger when we are together.”

