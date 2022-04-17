Contact Troubleshooters
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – An officer in Colorado is being praised for his quick thinking after he stopped a wrong-way driver using his own police vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they received a request for assistance from the Colorado State Patrol late Monday night for a wrong way driver on I-70. The department said the driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies headed to the location and were able to stop eastbound traffic to avoid any possible head on collisions.

They said over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong-way driver drew near.

Caption

A deputy with the department put himself and his vehicle in harm’s way ahead of the vehicles and allowed himself to be hit by the wrong-way driver to save the others.

Police say the impact pushed both of the vehicles over 140 feet and into the front of a semi-truck stopped at the scene.

Despite the heavy impact, authorities said neither the deputy nor the person in the wrong-way vehicle, identified as an 83-year-old man, suffered any major injuries. They were both treated by medical teams as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said there is “no doubt” that the deputy’s bravery and quick action saved multiple lives.

