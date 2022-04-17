Evansville animal shelter hosts Easter adoption special

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue held the final day of their Easter Adoption Special on Saturday.

The event highlighted some of the adult dogs at the shelter. Animals over one year old were eligible for the special, which allowed families to take home a pet for either $25 or $50. All pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on the vaccines and microchipped.

Office manager Jessa McCauley says these animals are homeless through no fault of their own, and finding them homes is very important.

“We have a higher than number usual of adult animals in our care, so we were just trying to get some extra exposure, some renewed interest,” McCauley said. “You pay that reduced adoption fee, and then maybe you can use the rest of that money to spoil your new friend.”

Saturday was the last day for the adoption special, but animal shelter officials say pets are always looking for their forever homes.

