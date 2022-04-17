Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway

KPTV image
KPTV image(KPTV)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are asking for the public to help to identify a child found dead in the woods on Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m., a local resident was mushroom hunting when they found a child’s body near a roadway in a “heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County,” according to ISP’s release.

After calling 911, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded and ISP detectives were called to investigate.

Officials described the child as a “young, Black male between the ages of five-years-old and eight-years-old.” The boy is approximately 4′0″ with a slim build and a short haircut, the release said.

Investigators believe the child died sometime within the last week. The exact time and cause of death is pending.

A clothing description was not provided.

If anyone has information that could help identify this child, please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

