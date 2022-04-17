Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Festival aims to be more inclusive with inaugural block party in West Louisville

WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new tradition attached to all of the Kentucky Derby fanfare.

The Kentucky Derby Festival hosted a brand new block party Saturday aimed at making Derby more inclusive.

”This is an initiative that was well overdue, but we’re here now and we’re going to move forward and we’re going to keep encouraging them to be inclusive and I think they will,” said Nachand Trabue, founder of Melanaire Marketplace, a business incubator focused on black-owned business. “This is what the community needs. we need to be able to come together and celebrate all of our amazing talents, all inside one amazing place altogether.”

That’s why KDF launched its new Derby Equity Community Initiative to make a real effort to invest in West Louisville.

”Over the past couple years, what we heard from a lot of the community was that not everyone felt a part of the Derby Festival and Derby celebrations,” KDF’s Vice President of Communications Aimee Boyd said. “One of the pillars of that initiative is to create a new event and help create new traditions and bring back some of the economic impact that had been lost over the years and we hope the block party will do that,”

By the looks of it, Saturday was a great start. It’s a new partnership bred in a part of the city that is often forgotten, one people hope will inspire change and will be around for the long run.

”We have really planted a seed that we think is going to grow into something major soon,” Trabue said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection...
Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital

Latest News

Louisvillians celebrate Easter mass with Archbishop Shelton Fabre
Archbishop Shelton Fabre celebrates first Easter at Cathedral of the Assumption
Kentucky State Police car
KSP: Trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County under investigation
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY
WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY