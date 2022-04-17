KSP: Trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County under investigation

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County sent one person to the hospital early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m., and one person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for their injuries, the release said.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.