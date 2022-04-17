Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

One injured in shooting at Nashville International Airport


One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport...
One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport on Sunday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the airport said an individual entered the baggage claim area at 7:07 a.m. with a firearm threatening harm to themselves. The individual discharged the firearm, injuring themselves. There were no other major injuries.

“Our Department of Public Safety responded quickly to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Our BNA DPS Team will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for all travelers and employees,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
Two men were found shot dead outside of Hoops in Louisville on April 14.
Louisville sports bar reopens after late night deadly shooting; 2 victims identified
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-64 West near the intersection...
Driver killed in I-64 rollover crash identified; passenger sent to hospital

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Festival hosted it's first-ever block party on Saturday at the new Norton...
Kentucky Derby Festival aims to be more inclusive with inaugural block party in West Louisville
Louisvillians celebrate Easter mass with Archbishop Shelton Fabre
Archbishop Shelton Fabre celebrates first Easter at Cathedral of the Assumption
Kentucky State Police car
KSP: Trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County under investigation
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY
WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY