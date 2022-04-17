PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville introduces ‘Just Hatched’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newborns at Baptist Health Louisville were treated to a spring-styled photo shoot in honor of Easter weekend.

Louisville photographer Ashley Dillman provided the free photoshoot, according to the release.

Dillman is a former Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) mom, whose daughter spent 48 days in the NICU at Baptist Health Louisville back in May of 2020.

She has taken several newborn holiday photoshoots for Baptist Health Louisville, including a trick-or-treat theme before Halloween and a fall-styled shoot in November, the release said.

