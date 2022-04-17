Contact Troubleshooters
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people have been taken to area hospitals after they were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Elmburg Road and Benson Pike, according to Det. Blake Lisby with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisby said the crash shut the road down for roughly four hours while multiple agencies, including Kentucky State Police, processed the scene.

Lisby said between seven and nine people were taken via ground transport to area hospitals, including Frankfort Regional and UofL Health Shelbyville. Lisby also said one person was airlifted to UK Healthcare in Lexington.

Law enforcement reconstruction teams are still investigating what caused the crash.

Lisby said more information would be available later.

This story will be updated.

