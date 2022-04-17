Contact Troubleshooters
Shepherdsville family thanks community after losing home to fire

“It’s... it’s unreal.” Chad Chappell was speechless and stunned while looking at the charred debris.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville family is thankful for their community after their house caught fire on Thursday.

Just three days before Easter, the house was declared ‘a total loss’ after it was fully engulfed in flames.

Chad Chappell was speechless and stunned while looking at the charred debris.

“It’s... it’s unreal,” he said. “You work 40 years to build memories and get things, and it’s gone in an hour.”

The house lost power during the storm on Wednesday night. The family of four was staying at a hotel, so nobody was home when it caught fire.

“You can’t imagine how fast, or how big, or how hot it was,” he said. “It didn’t help us. You couldn’t do nothing else for it besides watch.”

Through the tragedy, the family has learned the strength of their community.

“We’ve got people reaching out that I have no idea who they are,” Chappell’s wife, Amanda, said. “We didn’t think we would need it. Honestly, it’s surreal this morning, and we do need help. We do need it.”

The family said they’re thankful it wasn’t worse. While their material things can be replaced, family cannot.

“You could have it all and you could have all you want,” the Chappell’s daughter, Bailey, said. “If you take it for granted it can all be gone in under an hour like what happened here.”

“I’m more emotional over the help we get than this,” Chad said. “This can come back. We have the memories, those are just the tokens of the memories we lost.”

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

