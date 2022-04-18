Contact Troubleshooters
75-year-old woman killed in Thursday night house fire identified

A person died in a house fire on Woodland Avenue in west Louisville.
A person died in a house fire on Woodland Avenue in west Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman killed in a house fire on Thursday night has been identified by officials.

75-year-old Anna Bacon died inside a home on the 3100 block of Woodland Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Bacon’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters were sent to the Woodland Ave. home on April 14 around 9:20 p.m. Crews were called on a structure fire with a possible rescue.

Cooper said the first units arrived within two minutes. During a search of the building upon arrival, a person, later identified as Bacon, was found dead inside.

Twenty-five firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 16 minutes. The building where the fire started is a total loss, Cooper said. A neighboring building sustained minor damage.

No other injuries were reported.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

