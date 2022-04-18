Contact Troubleshooters
Buc-ee’s Richmond now open

Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to open its newest location in Richmond this coming Tuesday(Buc-ee's Richmond)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Buc-ee’s has opened its newest location in Richmond.

WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond

The store opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and a grand opening ceremony was held at 11 a.m.:

Buc-ee’s Richmond holds grand opening ceremony

LIVE: Buc-ee’s Richmond grand opening ceremony More>> https://bit.ly/3rB7TiS

Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Buc-ee’s is a major economic development, creating hundreds of jobs with full benefits.

The one-stop shop, right off I-75 exit 83, has more than 100 gas pumps. The Richmond location differs from others as this is not a truck stop, because they don’t allow trucks.

It is being described as not just a fuel stop or a convenience store, but a destination. Buc-ee’s lovers traveled from Texas, Maryland, and Indiana for the grand opening.

Buc-ee’s will now be open 24/7.

Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to open its newest location in Richmond this coming Tuesday, April 19.

