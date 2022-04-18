Buc-ee’s Richmond now open
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Buc-ee’s has opened its newest location in Richmond.
The store opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and a grand opening ceremony was held at 11 a.m.:
Buc-ee’s is a major economic development, creating hundreds of jobs with full benefits.
The one-stop shop, right off I-75 exit 83, has more than 100 gas pumps. The Richmond location differs from others as this is not a truck stop, because they don’t allow trucks.
It is being described as not just a fuel stop or a convenience store, but a destination. Buc-ee’s lovers traveled from Texas, Maryland, and Indiana for the grand opening.
Buc-ee’s will now be open 24/7.
